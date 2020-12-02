Snapbreak has released Doors: Origins, a puzzler about fiddling around with contraptions and mysterious doors, on the Android and iOS stores.

It’s set on Earth, but in an alternate reality where we’re on an even bigger path of destruction. The sky constantly shifts colours, there’s mass flooding, and when snow falls it’s grey. All seems lost until humanity discovers a mysterious portal in which there becomes a chance to start anew.

In Doors: Origins you’re tasked with solving a series of engaging puzzles where you manipulate different contraptions to open up doors and access the portal. Hundreds of 3D concepts were created for this game, and it really shows with how stunning each level looks, with Snapbreak only greenlighting the most spectacular puzzle doors to make it into the final product. If you combine it with the custom soundtrack and specially selected ambient sounds, it’s a sensory experience that really hammers in the immersion.

It is created by Snapbreak, who also created the previous Doors: Awakening which follows a similar premise. It’s also been responsible for games like the Faraway series, Escape Machine City, and Tiny Robots Recharged.

Doors: Origins is the latest title in the studio’s portfolio, but it’s also worth keeping in mind it’s an Early Access title so there may be some features that are subject to change. It’s designed to work on all types of screens, fitting beautifully on all sizes and ratios.

If you want to play the game for yourself, you can download Doors: Origins from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s an early access title, and available to try for free with the option to purchase additional levels to complete the story.