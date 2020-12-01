There’s a busy month ahead for Xbox Game Pass, as Microsoft has announced the latest offerings that will be heading to the service over the month. The entire catalogue of new additions includes 17 new titles across PC, console, and Android, with 11 of them coming to the latter.

One such title is Rage 2, a Mad Max-esque first-person shooter developed by Avalanche Studios (who actually created a Mad Max game several years ago) in conjunction with Doom’s id Software. It’ll be available on the service on 3rd December.

Perhaps the biggest offering of the bunch is Remedy Entertainment’s Control, a third-person action adventure game where you play as Jesse Faden, a secret government agent who possesses paranormal powers and faces a deadly threat from an otherworldly force. The game, originally released in 2019, was noted for its similarities to The X-Files and the works of David Lynch. For anyone who’s been looking forward to trying this on the go, now’s your chance with a decent enough internet connection. Control is also arriving on 3rd December.

In addition to these two, Slime Rancher, Yes Your Grace, Call of the Sea, Monster Sanctuary, Assetto Corsa, Gang Beasts, GreedFall, Superhot: Mind Control Delete, and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair will also release for the service over the next month. Details on each title are available at the official Xbox blog post.

It should be noted you need an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to access these games. It costs £10.99 a month and lets you play games across Android, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows 10, with new titles being added every month (as well as some being removed). You can check it out from the link right here.