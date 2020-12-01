World Cricket Championship 3 has picked up the User's Choice award from Google Play's 2020 awards. The voting took place during 10th and 23rd November and the popular sport's title was declared the winner yesterday after its dedicated fans ensured it got the victory.

It fought off stiff competition to take home the prize with the likes of Genshin Impact, Teamfight Tactics: League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra and the Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross all among the nominees. All giant, recognisable names.

World Cricket Championship 3's win is perhaps not so surprising when you learn that the franchise as a whole - including the previous entries to the series - has racked up 143 million-plus downloads since the original game launched. Between February and August this year alone it saw 22 million downloads as folks looked to virtual cricket for their fix during a tough year for live sport.

Discussing the win, P.R. Rajendran Co-founder and CEO of Next Wave Multimedia said: “We are absolutely elated by this recognition and would like to credit the fans of WCC for this feat! Being a fan driven game, we plan to continue to innovate and usher more features and engage even more players.

They added: “WCC is the longest running mobile cricket gaming franchise from India and we're thrilled that the recently launched third edition of the game was the only cricket game to make it to the top 10 list of nominations in this category, this year. This award is dedicated to all the WCC fans out there!”

World Cricket Championship 3 is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.