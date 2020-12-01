Publisher PikPok, who you will likely be familiar with from mobile classic Flick Kick Football, has released their latest game today for iOS and Android. It's called Clusterduck and will see you breeding a variety of bizarre and quirky ducks.

The concept for Clusterduck originated during one of PikPok's internal Game Jam weeks. It's a casual collecting game where you'll be breeding some strange species of duck. The more ducks you hatch, the more likely they will begin to mutate into weird nightmarish creatures.

This may include one having a sword for a head or another with horse hooves for wings. These mutations come in different rarities which include common, rare, epic and legendary with each duck having their own kooky description that tells you more about them. According to PikPok, there are also 218,107,949,875,200 different combinations and 252 unique quack sound effects.

To keep track of all this madness there will be an in-game Ducktionary that will allow you to view all of the various duck bodies, wings and heads you've collected so far. The game's lovely art has been created by the artist who created the Swords webcomic, Matthew Wills.

There's only so much room to store all of your odd ducks, however, so to make room you'll have to sacrifice them by throwing them into the mysterious hole. As you progress further into your duck breeding adventure you'll discover more about the hole's secrets and whatever might be lurking down there.

Clusterduck is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with a single in-app purchase that will remove ads for $0.99.