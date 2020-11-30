Lords of the Fallen is an RPG that is on both consoles and mobile and features combat that is similar to many dark fantasy games of the past like Dark Souls. You traverse an interconnected world as Harkyn, a warrior who is trying to save the world from an evil force.

Some say that the game is a carbon copy of the Souls games. Although the series is immensely influential and has inspired games like Nioh, it still viewed as being almost virtually the same thing. Despite that, the game still has received a fair amount of praise.

There still are some unique aspects to the game as the story is a lot different, and that it's a game where you control a specific protagonist throughout among other things. But if you plan on attacking this hidden gem on mobile, here are a few things you should know before diving in.