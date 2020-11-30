New Star Games has announced that New Star Baseball has now launched for iOS devices in a majority of territories, with the remaining ones to follow as soon as translations are completed.

It’s a sports game where you step up to the plate and compete in worldwide baseball tournaments. It’s up to you to prove your worth as a player by facing the hard reality of competitive baseball in the big leagues, with a mix of action, lifestyle, strategy and RPG making up the gameplay. In the end, you will seize your chance and enter the hall of fame, or plunge headfirst into the high rolling temptations of glitzy casinos and all the luxuries money can buy. See the trailer below for more information.

“Enjoying the career of a star player, controlling their destiny, and riding all the highs and lows that go with that are what ‘New Star’ games are all about,” said Simon Read, the founder of New Star Games on the studio’s latest release. “Now Baseball fans get to experience our unique spin on the sports genre, and I am really excited to see the response.”

New Star Baseball has a simple one-touch control scheme that will elevate you to the legends of the baseball world once you master it. You train your skills, grab the latest equipment and use special abilities to help you reach this level and gain the edge against the ruthless opposition.

If that sounds like it’s up your pitch, you can now download New Star Baseball from the iOS App Store. It’s a free to play title containing in-app purchases. An Android version is coming, however we don’t know when exactly that will be yet.