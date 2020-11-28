Lords of the Fallen is one of those games where you'll feel right at home if you love the Dark Souls series. It features a similar combat style and setting as the legendary Souls games, and it builds on that well.

It's actually quite an underrated game and has scored reasonably well amongst the console crowds. You take on the role of Harkyn, a strong and skilled warrior who is trying to stop a god from using his demonic powers to take over the world.

Just like with the Souls games, you will be able to explore an interconnected world filled with enemies of all kinds as well as some bosses. It's a game with satisfying combat as well as a relatively beautiful world. Here are a few tips to remember when diving into this challenging game.