You just started playing Mobile Legends, and you found a hero that you like (or more). But, the game is still fairly "new" to you, so you're not sure how to use the heroes you want and get the most out of their kit. Worry not, because you'll find all the information you need below.

I've divided this article into a few sections, each dedicated to a specific role. So if you want to know how to play a specific role, you'll find all the information you need about it. From how to position as a tank, to what your role is, just keep on reading and you'll learn everything.

But before we dive right in, make sure you take a look at our Mobile Legends FAQ page, where you can find all the basic information about the game to help you get started. Also, since I am going to mention "ganking" a lot in this article, here are some tips to help you out:

Where you will gank:

- You will want to go either from sidelane to the midlane, or from midlane to the sidelane, depending on where you will be.

- You should not go from sidelane to sidelane. That's a lot of wasted time, in which you will lose EXP and Gold.

When you should gank:

- If you pushed your lane in, and applied pressure on the lane opponent, then you should be free to roam and gank the next lane.

- If you destroyed an enemy turret, then you've applied enough pressure to grant you some time to gank. (but in higher ranks, people will expect this to happen)

- If your Ultimate or any other important CC or burst skill is off cooldown. It's a great opportunity to surprise the enemy with a gank.

- If an opponent is very pushed into your lane, is alone, and has no chance of escaping a 1v2 situation.

When you should not gank:

- If an opponent applied pressure to your lane, you need to defend your tower.

- Do not over-gank, because then you will lose pressure in lane.

- If you are behind in XP, Items, or Gold, you should never gank because it could turn into an advantage for the opponent.

- If you want to go a far too great distance, and might end up losing several other advantages (like lane pressure or even towers)

