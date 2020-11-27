Fat Cigar Production’s Street Kart Racing is a leading mobile racing game where you race around a track in small go karts, and today it’s announced it will be hosting the Virtual Supernats, a special in-game event in partnership with SKUSA who organise the real life version of the event.

SuperNationals 24 was due to take place this year in Las Vegas, but due to the current ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers have had to postpone the event. Lucky for kart racing fans, a good compromise has been found and the event will go ahead virtually in Street Kart Racing for iPhone and iPad with the release of the SKUSA Vegas Supernats update.

The live in-game event starts this Sunday, 29th November and lasts six days. You will be able to race other players from around the world or against the AI and beat thousands of players to ultimately be crowned the Street Kart Racing Supernats Champion 2020.

“Street Kart Racing has a passionate fan base that lives and breathes the world of racing,” said Ross Jones from Fat Cigar Productions. “Covid has caused havoc with the racing calendars all over the world, and when the main American kart racing event of the year was postponed we wanted to help. We’ve recreated the Las Vegas race track with that glorious backdrop from the Supernats in 2019 and designed an event that racers can take part in from 50 mph Cadet Karts to 70 mph X30 karts.”

“It’s no secret what a challenge COVID-19 has played with the 2020 karting calendar. We’re still gutted to have to postpone the 24th edition in light of the pandemic,” said SKUSA’s Tom Kutscher. “That said, it’s incredibly cool to see something like Street Kart Racing making a digital version of the event. Their game is incredibly popular in the SKUSA paddock and will surely be a small way racers can pass the time while waiting for the real thing next fall.”

Street Kart Racing is available to play on the iOS App Store. It’s a premium title costing £4.99 and contains in-app purchases.