Following its release back in July, Matthew Purchase's Interloper has been frequently updated with new game modes and tweaks to the gameplay. The latest is a fairly substantial update and introduces Pilots to the flight combat sim. This news was first spotted by TouchArcade.

Purchase says that the addition of Pilots will serve two purposes to the game. The first is to add a greater sense of progression whilst the second is to lay the foundations for longer-term plans for Interloper. I'm intrigued to see what those plans will be.

After installing the update, once you start the game you'll automatically be generated a pilot. Accompanying them will be your record within the game including the battles you've won and the number of ships you've destroyed, among other stats.

Each time you successfully complete a run, you'll be given a choice of up to three Pilot Perks, which will be permanently attached to your pilot once selected. These perks can include explosive autocannon rounds, avoiding death once per run and increased loot drops. Perks can only be obtained once and have different rarities.

This doesn't just mean that the game will become progressively easier, however. Each time you die your Pilot will gain a Wound. These will apply a variety of negative effects to your Pilot such as unreliable weapons or decreased loot drops. Beyond that, if you accumulate four of them your pilot will be permanently killed and you'll have to start collecting Perks once again.

Interloper is available now over on the App Store. It's a premium title that costs $5.99 at the time of writing.