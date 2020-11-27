Over the Alps, the Apple Arcade narrative adventure game told through interactive postcards, has received a big update today called A Test of Character.

The update sees a complete rework of the police pursuit mechanic, now called Complications. As you’re travelling through routes in Over the Alps, these encounters with the police will make things trickier and you must use your special character traits to overcome the complications that arise.

The update also brings in an improved footprints and misdirect system, and a lot of new story content. There are now higher Risk Levels on each route, increasing the chances of you running into trouble. Failing a complication leaves a footprint, resulting in the police closing in on your location. There’s actually so much more to it that I might as well link the full rundown on the developer’s Steam blog.

The update was announced way back in June, originally slated for an August release before being delayed due to various development complications. Stave Studios has also said the final story update is still coming, concluding the espionage trilogy sometime next year. An official announcement is expected very soon.

Over the Alps is an espionage thriller set in the 1930s and inspired by old detective novels and Hitchcock movies. In it you’re tasked with going undercover in the Alps, evading police and travelling through beautifully rendered Swiss scenery. The game is made up of former developers from the likes of Failbetter Games and Inkle Studios.

You can play Over the Alps by downloading it from Apple Arcade on the iOS App Store, a subscription service that costs $4.99 a month.