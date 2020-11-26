Squeeze Studio has released a new endless runner called Cracké Rush on iOS and Android platforms, and it looks absolutely bonkers.

Cracké Rush is an endless auto runner where you play as an anxious and overprotective ostrich who needs to keep his eggs safe. The catch? These rowdy eggs want to go on an adventure and explore the world. As Ed the Ostrich, you follow him on his journey to discover what it means to be a great parent as he embarks on his endless running quest to take care of his precious eggs.

You have to run through a never-ending desert that requires you to be fast and agile to avoid obstacles. The further you run, the more feathers and points you can earn by catching eggs and collecting peppers as you go. You can also collect power ups which provide you with different boosts, such as being able to glide higher, catch the eggs from further away or use a fiery pepper to blast through everything. Watch the trailer below to see more of the game in motion.

There are also other items to collect to give Cracké Rush some more replayability. You are able to unlock 54 unique cards which each boost each of your powers until you have them all. Similarly, there are also five skins to customise Ed so he’ll look like the fanciest bird in the desert. There’s also a leaderboards option so you can compare your score against other players from across the globe.

If you’d like to try catching those eggs for yourself, you can download Cracké Rush from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play game containing adverts.