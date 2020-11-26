Neutronized has been a prolific mobile developer over the years, releasing the likes of Swap-Swap Panda, Mineblast, Yokai's Dungeon and the Super Cat Tales series among many others. They're generally all a good time too so word of a new release is always worth getting excited about.

And that's exactly what we've got today. Neutronized announced on Twitter that their next project will be called Picnic Penguin and it will be heading for iOS and Android next year, with the App Store listing the expected release date as January 13th.

you're a penguin, trying to have a picnic - Picnic Penguin is coming early next year! ???? #indiedev ????> tasty puzzles

????> sokoban inspired

????> PRE-ORDER on iOS: https://t.co/xKiCEjxEgp pic.twitter.com/p5EkuafCum — Neutronized (@Neutronized) November 26, 2020

It's a Sokoban inspired puzzler that sports the usual bright, cheerful and cutesy aesthetic that many of their previous titles possess. You'll be tasked with guiding a little penguin as it tries to push various tasty treats onto a picnic basket.

That means pushing multiple blocks at a time and rearranging them to clear a path so that you can complete the levels. There will be several worlds to work your way through with varied puzzles to keep your brain guessing. You can check out some gameplay in the embedded tweet and video in this article.

Aside from simply solving puzzles, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for coins in each of the levels too. These can then be spent to unlock different skins from the Gashapon machine.

Penguin Picnic will be available on the App Store and Google Play next year. You can pre-order on the former now where the storefront lists the expected release date as January 13th. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.