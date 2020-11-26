R2Games’ The Third Age has been released on Android devices after several rounds of closed beta testing.

It’s an online strategy game set in Middle Earth, not to be confused with Middle-earth, the apocryphal setting of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy epic ‘The Lord of the Rings’ book series. In fact despite the bizarre similarities, it doesn’t look like the game has any official relation to the popular franchise.

The Third Age features a large expansive fantasy world with real-time battles where you can explore the land and fight enemies in player versus player and player versus enemy type rounds. Furthermore, you can summon legendary heroes to fight by your side in each conflict and lead them to victory.

In the meantime, you can also build your own castle to rule over the realm of your own, comparing your settlements to other players’ and growing as a stronger ruler. Once you enter the world of The Third Age, you join an Alliance and choose your own Mount. The mobile version of the game has cross-server features, meaning players from both platforms can battle and cooperate and duel together. The game also supports multi-language translations in real time, meaning everyone can talk to each other no matter their language.

Ultimately, you’ll be able to meet friends from all over the world, fight together, conquer territories and create your own fantasy world with them. If that sounds like something you want to check out, you can play The Third Age by downloading it from specific Android stores, namely Google Play and the HUAWEI App Gallery. It’s also coming to the iOS App Store in the near future, and a Steam edition is coming in 2021.