Embracelet is a coming of age adventure game from indie game studio Machineboy, and it’s out today on iOS devices after an earlier release on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

You play as Jesper, a teenager who has inherited a magical bracelet from his grandfather. You set off to explore a beautiful island near the coast of Norway to learn more about this bracelet, the island’s quirky inhabitants, and Jesper himself. Meanwhile, you can also use the bracelet to solve puzzles and manipulate aspects of the island to help you progress through it.

We recently covered Embracelet as part of our recent Pocket Gamer LaunchPad event, in which we were able to show off another trailer of the gorgeous low poly island which showcases a few of things you’ll get to do in the game. If you missed that the first time around, you can watch it below to see Embracelet in motion.

According to Machineboy, the game can take anywhere between three and six hours to complete, which is quite the rough estimate. It’s good though because that means it’ll appeal to both types of players who either prefer a quick experience just for the narrative, or who enjoy a slower adventure where they can explore every facet of the island. For myself, I know the Studio Ghibli-esque graphics is what pops out most about this game, and I can’t wait to try it for myself.

Embracelet has now launched its iOS version, requiring iOS 13.0 or later to run, and there’s no word on whether an Android version is on the way. We’ll be sure to update you if these plans change, however.

For now, you can grab Embracelet from the iOS App Store. It’s a paid title which costs £6.99.