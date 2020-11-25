NetEase has announced today that they have teamed up with Ashley Wood and his brand UNDERVERSE to create two 1/6 collectable figurines in a series they're calling the Art Museum Project. The two characters getting the collectable figure treatment are Joker and Geisha, both are which are available to pre-order now.

Ashley Wood has been in the toy designing, art directing and comic illustrating realm for quite some time now. He had a hand in the creation of Hellspawn, provided the art for the Metal Gear Solid series and made contributions to Halo 3. He's also won various awards throughout his career making him an excellent choice to create these figurines.

The figures will feature a series of articulated parts as UNDERVERSE has looked to find a balance between playability and collectability. Joker will have 32 points of articulation whilst Geisha will have 28. Geisha stands at 32cm tall whilst Joker is 33cm with his hat and 31.7cm without, an important distinction to make.

Both figures will come with a variety of interchangeable accessories so you can style them to suit your preferences. For instance, Geisha has an alternative head with a mask whilst you can choose to equip Joker with his Rocket Drill if you'd like.

You can find both available for pre-order now over on the UNDERVERSE website, with Joker costing $299 whilst Geisha is slightly cheaper at $289. Over on the site, you'll also find a plethora of high-quality images to really inspect the details Wood has brought to the two characters. There's no set release date for either at the moment, though they are expected to ship during Q1 of 2020.

Identity V is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.