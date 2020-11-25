Destiny Child: Defense War is a new tower defence-style game from developer and publisher Thumbage Co. Ltd that's available now for iOS and Android. It has launched in 150 countries following a successful stint in soft-launch in Australia and Singapore where it reportedly had positive feedback.

As you might have guessed from the name of the game, it uses the intellectual property of the popular mobile title Destiny Child. That means you can expect to utilise a host of fan favourite characters from that game including the likes of Davi, Mona, Lisa, and Frej.

The aim of the game is to protect the Archfiend from harm in competitive multiplayer matches against people from across the world. Successfully winning matches will see you move up in the arena where you'll aim for the top in the Demon Colosseum League. Here you'll also be able to do battle alongside your clan members and friends.

Your defence will consist of a series of cards that you'll constantly be collecting. Each will brings its own set of abilities to the game, allowing you to set up different strategies depending on your preferred playstyle. Your Archfiend Candidate also has special powers to make use of in a pinch too.

As you progress further into the game you'll collect new Child Cards in the higher level arenas. Each of these can be upgraded to further increase their usefulness on the battlefield. You can check out some gameplay for Destiny Child: Defense War in the embedded trailer above.

Destiny Child: Defense War is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.