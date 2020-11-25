World of Tanks' Blitz EU Cup wrapped up last week with Hey lol taking home $25,000 for claiming first place. This week the Blitz North America Cup gets underway on Friday and once again we've partnered with Wargaming to stream the tournament live on our site. So make sure you tune in for what will undoutedly be an exciting tournament.

The Blitz North America Cup will take place on both 27th and 28th November at 19:00 PT. It will be the last in the series of regional championships with the best teams from each facing off against each other in Tier X vehicles for a share of $200k.

You'll be able to watch all of the action unfold on this very page in the embedded video above. There will be rewards on offer for fans who decided to watch the tournament too. Tuning into Friday's steam for an hour and a half will net players 5 keys to special tournament containers. Meanwhile, doing the same on Saturday will net them 7 keys to the special tournament containers, rare Boosters, x3 XP and camouflage certificates, and a special avatar.

The four teams set to take part include:

[RGN] REIGN

[_V_] SPEED

[GMA] One

[ISHTR] Genesis

The regional prize pool will be distributed as follows:

1st place: $25,000 as well as a unique emblem

2nd place: $15,000 as well as a unique emblem

3rd place: $7,000 as well as a unique emblem

4th place: $4,000

As mentioned, the three other regional winners have already been crowned. Whoever wins the Blitz North America Cup will join the likes of [HLV] HLV (Asia), [MERCY] Crocodiles (CIS) and [EG-] Hey lol (Europe) to battle it out for $200k.

World of Tanks Blitz is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.