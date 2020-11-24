Pearl Abyss has announced that their popular MMORPG Black Desert Mobile will receive an update today that will introduce a new item to the game alongside seeing the return of the Field of Valor.

The new item in question is called the Dimension Crystal. It's a new class of crystal, unsurprisingly, that can apply a plethora of different buffs to your characters. This includes their attack, defense and Black Spirit skill points. The effect of the Dimension Crystal goes beyond the highest Abyssal-grade stats, which was the previous highest on offer.

As mentioned, the Field of Valor has also returned to Black Desert Mobile. This is a battlefield that you can take to with a party of five other players. Once you've assembled your squad you'll be able to spend 30 minutes battling against a plethora of different monsters for numerous rewards.

In order to take part, however, you'll need to spend Tokens of Valor. How many of these you need will depend on the difficulty of that particular field. The tougher the challenge, the higher the entry cost. The tokens can be collected by slaying monsters in the game.

The Field of Valor will be open for two weeks before disappearing once again. Still, that gives you plenty of time to earn yourself a bunch of rewards that include the likes of weapons, armour, dimensional fragments, Abyssal-grade crystals and cron stones.

Elsewhere, there will be a host of Black Friday deals available. Items in the Pearl Shop will be discounted by up to 90%. That means you may be able to get yourself ornaments, outfits and pets at a fraction of their usual cost.

Black Desert Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.