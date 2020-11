Tales of the Neon Sea is a cyberpunk point-and-click adventure which casts you as a crime-solving private investigator suffering strange visions. Pulling from classic noir influences like Blade Runner, this game is all about weird, archaic technology, broken androids, and bizarrely chatty cats.

