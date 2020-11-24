Flip Shapes, the endless runner with pinball mechanics from indie game studio Inspirical Games, is out today on Android and iOS devices.

As a part of the endless runner genre, the game has you roll a ball down an endless void, hitting various different platforms and obstacles on its way down, and you use the single tap controls to flip these objects to create a safe path for it to travel down.

It calls back to those last exciting crescendos of pinball arcade machines, where you’re desperately keeping your pinball from falling into the pit and keep it flying around the machine, except this time there are moving enemies and deadly fog which will fail you if you stay in the same area for too long. Perfect timing and quick reactions are essential here.

Here’s a trailer to give you an idea of how it plays, showcasing some of the level design as well as the ease of the controls.

Every level in Flip Shapes is infinite and procedurally generated, meaning a new layout each time you hit play and many different ways your experience could pan out. Collect coins to build up your high score and secure power ups to help you evade the hazards and move quicker throughout the stage. Some of these include shields, magnets and gravity boosts.

And if you want to unlock new rollers to play as, there are challenges and minigames available which you can participate in and complete for bonus prizes to win, with more than 60 to unlock.

You can download Flip Shapes now from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title containing adverts.