At the end of October, we first covered that Warp Drive would be heading to Apple Arcade. Today we've learned that the arcade racer will be speeding its way onto the subscription service this Friday.

It will join various other arcade racing titles that are already available in the Apple Arcade library such as Sonic Racing, Agent Intercept, Super Impossible Road and Speed Demons. Hopefully, it will do enough to distinguish itself from these other games though.

It is being developed by UK indie developer Supergonk and will see you controlling a vehicle called a quad rotator racer. It will be equipped with a device called a warp module that will allow you to teleport around the track to find various shortcuts and hidden paths.

It appears the quad rotator racer is a very versatile vehicle too as it has the ability to drive on ceilings, leap across huge canyons and drive up waterfalls. You can expect races to become quite chaotic by the sounds of it and you can check out some gameplay in the embedded tweet above.

When you're not testing the different surfaces that the quad rotator racer is capable of driving along, you'll want to be upgrading your ride. This will involve improving the drift, boost and warp capabilities of the vehicle for even more high-speed action.

Warp Drive is set to release on Apple Arcade, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month, this Friday. For more information on other games that are available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.