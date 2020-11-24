Zynga has announced a partnership with Japanese premier car tuner Liberty Walk with a ‘Design a Wrap’ competition for its mobile racer CSR Racing 2.

The competition tasks you with designing a custom car-wrap which will be featured in CSR2 at a later date, and the contest winner will also have their design placed onto a real world Toyota Supra by Liberty Walk. The top ten designs are presented to the team who will choose the winner on 20th February, 2021 through the special unveiling of the selected design.

If you want to enter, you need to upload your custom wrap design to Twitter and tag the official CSR Racing 2 account @CSRRacing. You must also use the hashtag #CSR2Wrap, and you’re encouraged to like and share your favourite designs.

This competition comes in junction with the release of Elite Tuners in CSR Racing 2, a huge customisation expansion which gives you the freedom to express you identity by pimping your ride with body kits, spoilers and more. You can also elevate your performance and add rare cars to the existing collection.

“We have collaborated with CSR Racing 2 for quite a few years now,’” said Liberty Walk’s founder Wataru San. “They recreated our body kits the best and respected our design and style. We trust them and it makes me very happy to appear in the game during my own event. We have been doing our best to please ours and CSR2's fans.”

If you want to check out the new expansion, you can download CSR Racing 2 now from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title containing adverts and in-app purchases.