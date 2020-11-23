Kavacode has released Plune The Slime Princess for free on iOS and Android devices.

It’s described as an old fashioned role playing game (RPG) meets Brick Breaker where you roll polyhedral dice to determine what move you make to trigger superpowers and break down the walls, or roll a critical failure and suffer great damage. It combines the very best of RPGs and casual mobile gameplay.

After a long journey, Plune the Slime Princess is about to be reunited with her family. Only she finds out on her return that the village is empty, with all the residents being snatched by an evil mage and taking them into a magical portal before disappearing. With no time to waste, Plune calls upon her dragon Nini to transport her to the mages realm to save her friends and family.

The controls are pretty simple; you can increase Plune’s speed by moving your hand when you roll the dice or play it gently to slow down the game’s speed. Going left or right are not your only game options. There are four different dice to use, ranging from D8 to D20, so there are plenty of options to use when faced with the various challenges.

Plune The Slime Princess has 75 levels of wall-breaking fun across five different environments, so that’s plenty to play if you’re after a new game in that genre. If anything, it looks like the combination of the two genres is a match made in heaven.

If you want to check it out for yourself, you can download Plune The Slime Princess from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title containing adverts and in-app purchases.