Konami’s mobile football game, eFootball PES 2021 Mobile, has some free content up for grabs this week to commemorate the game’s 350 million downloads milestone.

If you log in to the game between now and Thursday, 26th November, you can receive three Special Agents for Manchester United Iconic Moments. This comes after a login reward for Juventus Iconic Moments was available last week.

But that’s not all, as there are also some other freebie goodies available to grab up until the 30th November, with each item corresponding to 50 million players that have downloaded eFootball PES 2021 Mobile. All you need to do is log in some time before then and you can access a Black Ball x1 (50M), Black Ball x3 (100M), Contract renewal ticket x35 (150M), Level trainer (Big) x35 (200M), myClub Coin x350 (250M), and Legends: Worldwide Clubs x1 (350M). So that’s quite a lot of rewards, and not bad just for a couple hundred million people to download the game, right?

Here's a trailer if you want to see some of the updates that have come with eFootball PES 2021 Mobile.

Konami has also announced that Player Packs have come to the game, which are small microtransactions which focus on one individual superstar player. They each come with their Iconic Moment variant, myClub Coins, an original menu theme, and Special Agents. The three available packs are “The Kiss” Messi Pack, “High-Flying” C. Ronaldo Pack, and the “Step and Fire” Rashford Pack. They each cost €17.99 / £15.99.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out eFootball PES 2021 Mobile, you can play it by downloading it from the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play game containing adverts and in-app purchases.