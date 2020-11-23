Back in May Pokemon Masters EX introduced a new type of event to the game called Blissful Bonanza. Today this has returned for a limited-time with different rewards up for grabs. It's set to run from today until December 1st.

Each day you will be able to challenge a bunch of trainers using Blissey to a battle. Beating them will net you a mixture of tickets that come in three variants, Happy, Joy and Bliss. These can then be exchanged for various items such as 5-Star Scout Tickets, Lucky Scrolls and Lucky Cookies.

Blissful Bonanza is now live! Get tickets from event battles that you can attempt once per day, and exchange them for items such as 5?-Guaranteed Scout Tickets! You can get up to 1,000 gems as a first-time reward for completing all battles! Details: https://t.co/lI3keglMco pic.twitter.com/THVXXds4aA — Pokémon Masters EX (@PokemonMasters) November 23, 2020

On day five of the event, there will be a special battle where Happiny and Chansey will feature. Beating this challenge will net you 15 Happy Tickets, 10 Joy Tickets and 5 Bliss Tickets. Each battle throughout the event will give you Gems, with a total of 1000 up for grabs.

There will also be a series of Missions to complete throughout the event too that will earn you differing levels of Crispy, Creamy and Crunchy Level Cookies. Meanwhile, a new log-in bonus has started that will net you a mixture of Skip Tickets and Gems until December 3rd.

Elsewhere in the world of Pokemon Masters Ex, Chapter 27 has now been added to the game. Additionally, the Battle Villa has opened once again and will be available until 4th December, giving players around a week and a half to beat all of its floors.

Pokemon Masters EX is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.