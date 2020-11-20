What the Golf? is widely viewed as one of the best games available on Apple Arcade with The Label and Triband's quirky spin on a sports title having picked up several awards since launching last year. Quite a few people will be happy to hear it has received an update then.

It's called the 'It's Snowtime' update and will introduce 30 new levels to the popular physics-based game. Here you can expect a variety of new whacky ways to play golf using a snowman, a carrot and even a sleigh. You can check out a trailer for this latest update in the video below.

Horses are golf. Couches are golf. Even @SamRichardson and @DarcyCarden are golf! Everything is golf when you play WHAT THE GOLF?: https://t.co/f2MsPbU360 pic.twitter.com/u02vOH8X9e — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) November 20, 2020

Fetch the pizza quest

Yes now with snow

Pizzas

Extra COOL levels

Frozen peas, pizzas, and popsicles

A moose - NOT frozen!

A snowman trying to keep a snow profile

Did we mention pizza?

Even more chilly physics!

It's a continuation of the delightful silliness of the base game then but with added frost and general wintery themes. If you're unfamiliar with What the Golf? below is a list of updates the developers have added to the game to give you a good idea of the level of zany we're talking about here:

It's all good light-hearted fun basically. The game itself sees you using a variety of different objects in place of a golf ball in a series of inventive levels.

What the Golf? is available now over on Apple Arcade, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games that are available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.