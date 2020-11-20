Just like LOL on PC, League of Legends: Wild Rift's ranking system works in a similar way, but slightly adjusted to fit the mobile platform. Firstly, you need to reach level 10 in order to unlock the Ranked mode. You can do that by playing Normal Summoner’s Rift games. An average game should take about 15 to 20 minutes, so in a few hours, you should be able to reach level 10 and hop into Ranked games.

How ranked games work in League of Legends: Wild Rift

In League of Legends, you have two types of games, based on draft type: blind pick and a draft pick.

Ranked games in Wild Rift follow an S-draft format, which lets players pick the role they want to play and then wait for their turn to select a champion. There can only be one role per team player per game, so in ranked games, you shouldn’t see two junglers, two mid laners, and so on.

I'd strongly advise you to pick a role and learn it well if you want to climb and always try to pick easy-to-play meta champions. That's the best and fastest way to rank up in Wild Rift.

League of Legends: Wild Rift placement games

When you first start playing ranked, you’ll begin your placement matches. There will be 10 placement games that you have to play before you receive your actual rank. After the very first Ranked Summoner’s Rift game, you will be given a temporary role.

Every game you play after that will give you extra marks if you win, and will deduct none if you lose. So, try to do your best and win as many matches as possible in placements to get a high final ranking. I also have to mention that it’s way easier to rank up in Wild Rift than it is in League of Legends because you don’t need to collect tons of LP, only marks.

The ranks in League of Legends: Wild Rift

Unlike in LoL, in Wild Rift, you’ll have an additional rank to make things more balanced for mobile players. Since it’s fairly easy to rank up, there has to be a specific way to distinguish between ranks, otherwise, everybody will end up Challenger! So, an Emerald rank has been added between Platinum and Diamond to mark a clear distinguishing line between the low elo players and high elo players (if I may say that).

For all the ranks leading to Emerald, you’ll need marks to rank up. However, after you’ve passed Emerald and reached Diamond and above, you’ll only need Victory Points. To make things clear, here is the list of ranks in League of Legends: Wild Rift, starting with the lowest one (Iron) and working our way up to the highest (Challenger).

- Iron (IV-I)

- Bronze (IV-I)

- Silver (IV-I)

- Gold (IV-I)

- Platinum (IV-I)

- Emerald (IV-I)

- Diamond

- Master

- Grandmaster

- Challenger

Each of the ranks from Iron to Emerald is further divided into 4 divisions, from IV to I (for instance, the lowest rank is Iron IV, then Iron III, followed by Iron II, Iron I, Bronze IV, Bronze III, and so on until you reach Emerald I).

Marks required for each rank

In each rank and division (again, leading to Emerald) you will need a specific number of marks. That number increases with each rank. In Iron, you’ll only need 2 marks to rank up, while in Emerald you’ll need a whopping 5 marks to rank up to Diamond. Here is the number of marks you need for each rank in League of Legends: Wild Rift:

- Iron: 2 ranked marks to rank up

- Bronze: 3 ranked marks to rank up

- Silver: 3 ranked marks to rank up

- Gold: 4 ranked marks to rank up

- Platinum: 4 ranked marks to rank up

- Emerald: 5 ranked marks to rank up

- Diamond: 100 Victory Points to rank up

- Master: 100 Victory Points to rank up

- Grandmaster: 100 Victory Points to rank up

- Challenger: max rank

What are the Victory Points?

In Diamond and above there are no sub-divisions. The Victory Points are similar to LP (League Points) in the PC version, and you’ll need to collect 100 of them to rank up. However, unlike the ranked marks, these Victory Points will decay over time.

You need to play a set number of games each week if you want to keep your rank and not get demoted over time. In other words, you can’t rank once to Challenger and then close the game for a month hoping that when you open the game you’ll still be in Challenger. This system is the same as in League for PC, wherein high elo you need to keep playing a set number of games to not fall victim to elo decay (for inactivity).

League of Legends: Wild Rift ranked fortitude and its role

You’ve probably heard the term 'ranked fortitude' before, and wondered ‘what is this ranked fortitude in Wild Rift that everybody’s been talking about?’. To give you a short answer, ranked fortitude is the bar you see below your rank, and it helps you climb (in ranks from Iron to Emerald).

This is how you earn ranked fortitude:

- you have a winning streak

- you play well individually

- you’re well-behaved (and don’t flame or FF)

You will not receive ranked fortitude if you do the following:

- quit the game and go AFK (even if a player is AFK or ragequit)

- if you forfeit as a team

- if you ragequit

When your fortitude bar is full and you win a game, you will receive 2 marks. So, each time you play well and gain extra fortitude, you’re basically one step closer to ranking up. But if you lose a game and have some fortitude, then you will not get demoted. Instead, points will be depleted from your fortitude points.

These should sum up everything you need to know about how ranking works in League of Legends: Wild Rift. Although it's very similar to its PC counterpart, there are still some unique features you should prepare for, especially if you plan on playing ranked mode.