LINE Games’ Exos Heroes turns one today since its original launch in South Korea last November, and the developer has launched a special event to celebrate the anniversary with new content and fun giveaways.

To begin with, all players will be rewarded with 700 Xes, free 110 Recruits and Fated Hero Dorka along with her new Fatecore. All you need to do is participate in a Surprise Quiz, where the answer ‘191121’ (the game’s launch date in South Korea) will be the code for the 700 Xes. For the next three weeks, until 10th December, you can also participate in free 110 Recruits events, as well as unlock the Fated Hero Dorka character, clad with a new Fatecore, as a reward of the 7 Day Gift event.

Dorka isn’t the only unlockable hero to grab during the event, however. By logging into the game between now and 30th November, you will be able to unlock Leger and Nero, Fated Hero Kylock and Mahar who are all clad in Fatecores inspired by Hanbok, a traditional dress in Korea with a long history.

There will also be a story episode update to Chapter 14 coming on 26th November, in which Neomi unlocks her final weapon to defeat Zeon and Mahar. You can check out the final episode at Brunn to see if Zeon and his friends manage to escape to Saint West where the clue to defeating Schufraken lies.

The latest update to Exos Heroes will also bring some new quality of life improvements. This includes improvements to inventory management by excluding equipped items from the total count, therefore enlarging inventory space. Additionally, six daily quests such as conversation, exploration and battle will be finished automatically with a single touch.

You can download Exos Heroes from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.