KLab’s Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team has received a new collaboration with the J.League, Japan’s leading football league that homes many of its professional teams.

Starting from today until 4th December, you’ll be able to spot players part of the J.League in the original Captain Tsubasa story wearing the official uniforms of the league for the 2020 season. This campaign includes players like Taro Misaki and Takeshi Sawada. In addition to that, you can earn medals as a transfer bonus and exchanged for new players, who all have Lv. 10 Main Special Skills.

All 40 teams from the 2020 Meiji Yasuda J1 League and the 2020 Meiji Yasuda J2 League are available in-game from the Dreamball Exchange, and by logging into the game during the event period you’ll be able to get various items such as Koji Yoshikawa’s J.League official kit and SSR Black Balls. The items you receive will vary depending on the number of days you play, so be sure to log in and get all the items if you want them.

If you’re unfamiliar with what it’s about, Captain Tsubasa is a Japanese manga centring around Football. It first premiered in 1981 and has grown into a legend that has inspired and delighted countless football fans around the world for decades. The series has sold over 70 million volumes in Japan alone, but the manga’s popularity soars beyond borders with it being translated into 20 different languages.

The J.League collaboration event lasts until 4th December, so you have two weeks to collect the new items for yourself. You can play Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team by downloading it from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.