With very little fanfare or any kind of build-up, Devolver Digital has released a mobile port of the casual PC strategy title Okhlos: Omega for iOS called Okhlos: Sigma. The PC version of the game initially launched back in 2016 and has since been reasonably well-received.

The game tasks you with rallying angry mobs to fight back against the Gods of mythological Greece. The people are fed up with their antics so they need a leader to guide them as they take down anything and everything that stands in their way.

Squeeze into your mobile toga and slide on your sandals to rally the angry mobs of Okhlos: Sigma on the @AppStore!https://t.co/2lfUTBGzQi pic.twitter.com/UZHAGc57dI — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) November 19, 2020

That means battling against the mythical Minotaur, toppling sacred temples and of course, battering the Gods of Olympus themselves too. Throughout your adventure, you'll be able to recruit different people to your mob including warriors, peasants, slaves and livestock. Each will have their own benefits so it'll be important to bring a good variety.

Aside from that, there are also special units that can be unlocked to bring additional firepower to your angry mob. There are 100 legendary heroes that can be recruited who will increase the strength of your troops which includes the likes of Heracles, Leonidas, Pandora and Socrates.

The game will see you battling through eight procedurally generated Greek cities which will mean each playthrough will be slightly different, hopefully keeping the game feeling fresh for a good amount of time. It will see changes to heroes, monsters, and bosses each time too.

Okhlos: Sigma is available now over on the App Store. It's a premium title that costs $2.99. Alternatively, you can grab the PC version, Okhlos: Omega on Steam for a reduced price until November 23rd.