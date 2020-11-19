Space Frog Intern is a new, fast-paced shooter for your mobile device. It's yet another one of the many great games that give you nostalgic vibes. Think of it as another version of Galaga but instead of controlling a ship, you are on a ship and are controlling a frog (yes, a frog).

Randomly floating in the sky holding a balloon, and soaking in the scenery, your balloon pops, and then you are abducted by aliens who mean business...literally. After bringing you onboard the ship, they hire you as an intern to help eliminate any invaders of the ship.

The game is a bit different from other space shooters in terms of controls and how things operate. It's simple enough to pick up, but certainly can be tricky to master. Here are a few things you should know about this fun little alien shoot 'em up.