Following our article last week, V4's new archer class has now arrived in Nexon's latest MMO. There will also be a series of events to celebrate her arrival too, so you can expect a few easy to get rewards to be available.

The class itself is, unsurprisingly, best suited to attacking from range and will be the first new class added to the game since it first launched. The Archer has very short skill activation times, meaning you'll be able to dish out damage very quickly. In fact, she is apparently the fastest classes available at the moment. There are six of these skills in total and they can be activated very quickly one after another allowing the Archer to seriously disrupt the battlefield.

As previously mentioned, there will be a series of limited-time events to coincide with the arrival of the Archer class. The first is a Check-In event that started yesterday. Remembering to log in for 14 days will net you the Brellan Gear set, Rare Mount, Pet and Companion. Not bad for simply switching on the game each day.

Elsewhere you'll also be able to take part in the Mega Prime Time Event. This will quite simply allow you to earn a maximum of 500% EXP constant Prime Time which will help develop your characters. The final event is the Archer Update Celebration Event which will net you 300% EXP potion, Epic companion Shuryl and a Demon stone after hitting a certain level.

There will also be a couple of other additions to V4 alongside the update. A new area called the Anguished Forest will become available and the Beast's Void will receive a new Phantom Abyss Dungeon. Beyond that, you'll find new gear slots, Legendary Eldon Earrings and Epic Ring crafting recipes.

V4 is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.