Joymax's flight shooter Star Wars: Starfighter Missions is now available for iOS and Android in select regions which includes Korea, Japan and South-East Asia. There's currently no word on whether or not it will head to other territories but we'll be sure to keep you updated.

It will see you taking part in a series of action-packed space battles where you'll assemble squadrons of starfighters to swap in and out of battle. These ships can be upgraded and others can be unlocked, with over 80 of them available. This will include the likes of Han Solo's Millennium Falcon, Darth Vader's TIE Advanced x1, and Luke Skywalker's T-65B X-wing Red 5.

You can check out the trailer in the embedded video above for a glimpse of what to expect from the game. There's only a smidgen of gameplay to be seen, but from what little there is, it appears to play out like a bullet hell shooter with a Star Wars aesthetic, which is certainly no bad thing.

Discussing Star Wars: Starfighter Missions, Gilhyung Lee, CEO of Joymax Corp said: “Our goal was to provide players with a fun Star Wars experience and allow them to engage in iconic battles from the movies but in a different, more interactive way, optimized for mobile environment.”

They added: “Anyone can play through intuitive gameplay and by experiencing fast-paced battle stages over various Star Wars planets, players will be able to feel the new excitement of action from the heat of battle. Enjoyable for all skill levels, players can collect, upgrade, and strategize with their starfighters in battle as they navigate the RPG-style play."

Star Wars: Starfighter Missions is available now over on the App Store and Google Play in select regions. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.