Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been Nintendo's gift to us that just never seems to end, and another month has gone by, and another update has dropped - and this one is quite hefty.

We've got new events, new items, new reactions, new customisation options, more storage - it's all happening right now on your Nintendo Switch, and it's time you updated and joined the party.

The update is live right now, and while the events are time limited, there are still plenty of things for you to get involved with.

So read through our guide and jump into the game today to make the most of the ACNH Winter Update while you can!