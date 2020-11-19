1
Hip reactions, eyes colours, hairstyles
One of the first things you should do is investigate the Nook Shopping catalogue and trade your precious Nook Miles for a few new items.
If you check the special section of the catalogue, you'll find Hip Reactions, eye colours, and new hair styles are available. Including a bald hairstyle. Yes! Bald!
In addition to that, one of the new reactions is the ability to sit down. Yes! Sit! On the floor! Now you can choreograph those picnics with your animal pals.
Turkey Day, Toy Day
We've got two new brand new timed events to celebrate in Animal Crossing with your real pals or your virtual animal pals, so you're gonna have friends to be with no matter what this holiday season.
First we've got Turkey Day, which replaces Thanksgiving. On Turkey Day you'll meet with Franklin and he'll help you organise a celebration on the island.
And then we've got Toy Day instead of Christmas, and that will see Jingle the Reindeer visiting us, and we can help him deliver gifts across the island for rewards.
Home storage upgrade
Now, if you've been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons loyally since release, you've probably collected a whole horde of… well, everything. You're probably overloaded with items and clothes, and you need more space.
Luckily, Tom Nook has been given an additional upgrade for you to make use of. This new house upgrade will vastly expand your home's storage space.
And that is, genuinely, amazing. Thank you Nook. We needed more space to imprison fish and bugs. Keep in mind though, you'll need to pay 500k bells up front for this upgrade. Yikes…
New items and random dreams
Yes, of course there are new items, duh! You wouldn't get left out. On the run up to Toy Day you'll be collecting the Festive furniture set, which is going to get you ready to ring in the holidays.
Meanwhile you can also get a brand new Pocket Camp themed phone case in the game, as long as you've already connected your Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp account to your New Horizons account.
And finally, you can visit entirely random dreams. Visit Luna again, and she'll be able to take you somewhere entirely new and random. You might get some great town customisation ideas!
Oh, you can also now back up your ACNH save data! Praise be!
