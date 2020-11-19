Esports is becoming a big deal in World of Tanks Blitz and the latest event, the Blitz Europe Cup is set to take place this Friday where players will be battling it out for a share of $200k. That's not all either, we'll be teaming up with Wargaming as an exclusive streaming partner meaning, you can watch the action unfold on our homepage here at Pocket Gamer.

The event is set to kick off at 18:00 GMT on 20th and 21st November with the Blitz Europe Cup being the third in a series of four regional championships that will select the best teams to battle it out in Tier X vehicles for a share of that $200k prize.

The teams set to take part include:

[LGN] Legion

[LOCA] AnimalPlanet

[EG-] Hey lol

[RA1D] RA1D

Meanwhile, the prize pool for each of these regional championships will be distributed as follows:

1st place: $25,000 as well as a unique emblem

2nd place: $15,000 as well as a unique emblem

3rd place: $7,000 as well as a unique emblem

4th place: $4,000

Viewers are set to be rewarded during the championships too. They will have one straightforward task, to watch one and a half hours of specific streams. Doing so on Friday will net players special tournament containers whilst tuning in on Saturday will get them 7 keys to the special tournament containers, rare Boosters, x3 XP and camouflage certificates, and a special avatar.

Discussing the tournament, Daria Klimchuk, eSports Team Lead, World of Tanks Blitz said: “This year the Blitz Cup will be held online for the first time in its history, which has been a big challenge for us.”

“It might have a different format this year, but we’re making it one to remember, especially given the large number of participating teams and the $200k prize pool, which is double that of the Twister Cup.”

World of Tanks Blitz is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.