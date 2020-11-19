Extreme Gold, the popular mobile multiplayer golf brawl game from Haegin, has a new v1.4.2 content update which includes a new course and ball.

Cloud Cliff is the 12th gold course to be introduced to the game since it launched, and it has a fantastic view reminiscent of James Cameron’s Avatar. Now you can compete against others on an enchanting cliff where strong wind blows. This new course appears in Tour 6 and 9, and will also have its own tournament.

That’s not all, as Extreme Golf has also added a new ball named Dragon. As you might have assumed, it has a golden dragon painted against a red background on the face of the ball, but it also has the special ability to fly further than other balls, catching the eyes of the players with its unusual effects.

In addition to all of that, you now have access to a new clan league called Rookie III, and clans that meet the requirements for this league will automatically be promoted to it on 9th December. The new update also includes UI adjustments and reward improvements so there’s quite a few quality of life changes here that will make your Extreme Gold play experience much smoother.

For the unaware, Extreme Golf is a game featuring an accurate physics engine that allows you to play golf on beautiful courses. What sets it apart from the rest is its multiplayer gameplay where groups of players must concurrently brawl to be the first to finish the course.

If you’re interested in playing, you can download Extreme Golf from the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title with in-app purchases.