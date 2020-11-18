Basketrio is a new sports game from developer Cube Magic Limited that's available now for iOS and Android devices in selected regions. As you'll have inferred from the title, it's a basketball game where you'll be able to play as an array of colourful characters in different outfits that don't immediately scream sports attire, but that's all part of the fun presumably.

It promises to be an easy to play but hard to master sports title that will see you taking part in 3 on 3 half-court basketball matches that are played at an intense, fast pace. Each game will last 3 minutes and, according to the developer, be skill-centric. Alternatively, you can dive into the one on one option if you'd prefer.

There will be a series of different characters who can be signed to your team. Each will have their own characteristics, talents and abilities to consider when deciding who joins your roster. Once they've signed you'll be able to train them to best suit your playstyle. You can see some of these characters in action in the embedded teaser trailer below.

The game will also have a feature called Drive-Assist that promises to let you create your own combos. There will be a selection of tricks to equip to your characters that play out fancy animations as you dunk, lay-up, or shoot a three-pointer.

Customisation is all evidently a big feature of Basketrio with a plethora of costumes and accessories to adorn your avatar with. This ranges from regular streetwear to steam-punk and sci-fi clothing. Since this is a big part of the game you can expect more outfits to be added over time as well.

Basketrio is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.