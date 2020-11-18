With Wild Rift about to open its arena for more players around the world very soon, you should be prepared to hop into the fray alongside thousands of other players as soon as it launches. Below you'll find how to download League of Legends: Wild Rift on Android and iOS, and get one step closer to your next pentakill.

Keep in mind that League of Legends: Wild Rift is not the same as the League of Legends you play on PC. Wild Rift is a game entirely dedicated to mobile, so you can't play it cross-platform. Similarly, there will be a ranking system, skins, new champion releases, events, and every other element you can find in the PC version.

Downloading and installing the game is very simple. Follow the steps below to download League of Legends: Wild Rift. Also, the requirements for running the game are fairly low, so the game should run on most mobile devices.

How to download League of Legends: Wild Rift on Android

Step 1: Launch the Google Play Store app on your device, or open the Google Play Store in your browser.Step 2: Search for ‘League of Legends: Wild Rift’.Step 3: Click on the ‘Install’ button (or ‘Pre-register’ if the game hasn’t launched yet).

Or

Quickly download League of Legends: Wild Rift for Android.

Requirements:

How to download League of Legends: Wild Rift on iOS

OS: Android 4.4 and betterMemory: 1.5 GB RAMCPU: 1.5 GHz Quad-Core (32-bit or 64-bit)GPU: PowerVR GT7600Step 1: Launch the App Store or open the App Store in your browser.Step 2: Search for ‘League of Legends: Wild Rift’.Step 3: Click on the ‘Get’ button.

Or

Quickly download League of Legends: Wild Rift for iOS.

Requirements:

OS: iOS 9 and betterMemory: 2GB RAMCPU: 1.8 GHz Dual-Core (Apple A9)GPU: PowerVR GT7600

After you download the game, you have to sign in to your Riot account or log in through Google Play Games, Facebook, or Apple ID. Once you’re logged in, you can start playing!