The open beta for League of Legends: Wild Rift will be launching in new regions in December for iOS and Android devices.

This is part two of the soft launch that saw the mobile version of Riot’s popular MOBA League of Legends launch first in Asian countries, with players from South Korea, Japan, The Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand being able to play.

Soon enough, the game’s open beta will be available for players in Oceania, Taiwan and Vietnam as of 7th December. It will then become available to European players a few days later on 10th December, as well as launching in the Middle East, North Africa, Russia and Turkey.

There’s also a new content patch coming at the same time, which features several new champions and skins, player-requested features, balance adjustments, and bugfixes. This update will roll out to everyone worldwide as the date approaches. Details on the patch is scarce right now, but more will be revealed on 7th December.

You can also watch this trailer below for League of Legends: Wild Rift and get a sense for what to expect from the pocket MOBA.

As for other regions, Riot is focused on making the game available everywhere as soon as it can. The open beta for the Americas is expected to launch some time in 2021, but we don’t yet know when exactly this will happen.

If you’re in a region that is able to download the game, which is currently just certain regions in Asia, you can download League of Legends: Wild Rift from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title with in-app purchases.