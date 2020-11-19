Name Weapons Gameplay Unlocked via

Link Sword

Two-handed

Spear Link is the solid all-rounder with three different gameplay styles accessible through his array of weapons. Aim to unlock his full combo routes as soon as possible and you'll be clearing through enemies with relative ease. Start of the game

Impa Dagger Impa is an excellent, speedy character that can absorb symbols in the middle of her combos to summon shadow clones, all of which deal the same damage she does. She can summon up to four clones, making her incredibly swift and deadly. Chapter 1

Zelda Sheikah Slate

Bow Zelda starts off as an odd character, she doesn't have the traditional combo routes. Instead of mashing Y and finishing with X, tap Y a certain number of times, and then mash X. She will deliver interesting results. Later you unlock her Bow weapon, and she uses deadly light attacks. In this mode you can use your special gauge to rain down powerful arrows. Chapter 1

Mipha Zora spear Mipha is actually really interesting. Using her base combos, which are very powerful, she can summon whirlpools and water spouts - tap ZR to jump into these water spouts, and you can use aerial attacks, which pin point enemy weaknesses. Chaining together these combos results in a lot of damage. Chapter 2, Mipha, the Zora Princess

Daruk Goron sword Daruk deals in strong, slow attacks. His combos can summon magma from the ground, and you can tap ZR to detonate it. He attacks while rolling around to run, but it doesn't do much damage at all. Chapter 2, Daruk, the Goron Hero

Revali Rito bow Revali has two modes, one where he's grounded, and doesn't do much damage, and another where he hovers above the ground - you can get into this mode through a wall jump - and while he hovers, he can rain down arrows that take care of huge crowds with ease. Best when against dozens of mobs. Chapter 2, Revali, the Rito Warrior

Urbosa Gerudo scimitar Urbosa rains lightning down on her enemies, and yes, she's awesome. She can charge her lightning by holding ZR, and then unleash it in her combos to make them even longer. Works great against mobs, but not so much against stronger enemies. Chapter 2, Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief

Hestu Korok maracas Hestu is an odd boy. He can summon extra Korok pals by holding ZR to make his combos more deadly, which is great, but in general he's large and doesn't do the most damage. If you don't dodge attacks perfectly, he's likely to get hit anyway. Chapter 3, Freeing Korok Forest

Sidon Zora spear Sidon is interesting - his base combos aren't great, but he can enhance all of his strong attacks. When using a strong attack a circle will appear on screen, and tapping ZR when you see it results in Sidon unleashing a much strong final attack. Chapter 5, Water and Fire

Yunobo Goron Rock Roast Yunobo is all about punching his enemies. Like Daruk he's a bit slow and not quite as strong as you'd like. In fact, since his range is shorter than Daruk's he's less useful, too. Oh... Chapter 5, Water and Fire

Teba Rito bow Teba is a lot like Revali, but his base combos are a bit more deadly and interesting. Other than that, well, the Rito boys are a bit disappointing in this game, which is a shame because they look really cool... Chapter 5, Air and Lightning

Riju Gerudo bridle Riju is very cool. She uses lightning abilities like Urbosa, but rides around on her sand seal Patricia. She is borderline uncontrollable, as her combos see her spinning around riding behind Patricia, but she's very fast and very fun to use against large crowds. Chapter 5, Air and Lightning

Master Kohga Yiga scythe Master Kohga is a bit of a trickster. His combos aren't the best in the game, but he has a very fun gimmick where he eats food mid-battle if you press a button prompt, and he will restore either health or special gauge when he chows down, allowing him to use more special attacks. Chapter 6, Relentless as a Waterfall

King Rhoam Royal greatsword King Rhoam has two modes, one is his King mode, and the other is his Hermit mode, which he can swap between with ZR. The Hermit mode is much faster, while King is stronger. At the end of combos you will be prompted to tap ZR to change guise, at which point Rhoam will change and unleash a very strong attack. Chapter 7, All Hyrule United

Great Faries Wrist bangles Great Faries are huge, and therefore can't dodge attacks so easily - but they also do massive damage and hit a lot of enemies at once. She can recover health with certain special moves, so take advantage of that. Complete all four Fairy Fountain challenges