Following the announcement back in October, Another Eden's second crossover event with Persona 5 is now live in the game. This marks the second time the two series have teamed up with the first part of this collaboration taking place in December last year.

The second instalment is called ‘Bound Wills and the Hollow Puppeteers: Promises, Vows, and Rings'. It will see the introduction of Persona 5 Royal characters Violet and Skull, who you will be able to obtain for free. On top that, you'll receive 1000 Chronos Stones simply for starting the aforementioned crossover quest.

This crossover content won't be time-limited either so you'll be able to jump into it whenever you feel like to obtain the two Persona 5 characters. You'll be able to get Violet by playing through the story whilst Skull is available via clearing the mission called Another Dungeon: Mementos.

In addition to the arrival of the Persona 5 content, another new character called Victor will be added alongside the new Thunder element. Beyond that, an Ally Encounter Holy Blessing Series and an Encounter featuring characters with healing abilities will also be available.

There are also a few bonuses on offer to celebrate the new content as well. Between today and December 4th the number of Chronos Stones will be increased from 20 to 50. Meanwhile, new players to the game will be given 1000 Chronos Stones if they start playing Another Eden prior to January 15th.

Another Eden is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.