Indie games studio Inspirical Games is releasing Flip Shapes, a fast-paced endless runner with pinball like mechanics, and it’s coming out next week on 24th November.

Flip Shapes asks you the simplest of questions: how far can you fall? Utilising the endless runner genre with a slight twist, you roll a ball down an endless abyss as it hits different platforms and obstacles, and you can use single tap controls to flip these objects to create a safe path down as it falls under gravity.

In many ways it reminds me of the last exciting bits of pinball, where you’re desperately trying to keep your pinball from falling into the bottom of the machine. Only this time, there are moving enemies and deadly fog that will give you a game over if you stay still for too long. As your roller feels the effects of physics, quick reactions, perfect timing and plenty of patience is critical.

You can see a demonstration of the gameplay in the trailer above. As you can see, it can get pretty chaotic and the controls seem easy to learn but hard to master.

The levels in Flip Shapes are infinite, with a new procedurally generated layout every time you restart. You collect coins to build up your high score and power-ups which help you avoid danger and move faster through the stage, including shields, magnets, shrink bottles and gravity boosts. If you want to unlock new rollers to play as, you can also complete challenges and participate in minigames to win these bonus prizes, with more than 60 to unlock.

The full version of Flip Shapes releases next week on 24th November for iOS and Android, but an early access version is available right now on Google Play. It’s a free to play game with in-app purchases.