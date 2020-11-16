Blizzard has released the latest expansion for its free to play card game Hearthstone, named Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, bringing with it 135 all-new cards to play with.

The Old Gods have returned with their timeless powers of terrifying ferocity, and have chosen the Darkmoon Faire as the site of their homecoming. Iconic legendary minions including C’Thun and Yogg-Saron are making comebacks in surprising new forms, allowing you to tap into their astonishing match-swinging powers.

You’re also able to harness Old Gods Artifacts, which are powerful spells inspired by the designs of Legendary minions from Whispers of the Old Gods, one of Hearthstone’s previous expansions.

The Madness at the Darkmood Faire expansion also introduces Corrupt, a new Keyword that upgrades a card in your hand after playing a higher cost card. The Corrupted version of each card isn’t just stronger but features unique alternative artwork with eyeballs and tentacles.

Finally, Hearthstone Duels enters its Season 1 after a beta period occurred last week. Duels is the all-new game mode combining the thrill of PvP Arena with the unpredictable deckbuilding experience from the game’s Solo Adventures.

“This is a huge moment for Hearthstone, with the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion, as well as an all-new game mode in Duels, and a fundamental overhaul of the game's progression system,” said J. Allen Brack from Blizzard Entertainment. “As Hearthstone continues to evolve and grow, our focus is squarely on continuing to deliver a uniquely deep and fun game experience, and we think players are going to lose their minds over all of this new content.”

You can download Hearthstone and access the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion now by grabbing it from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.