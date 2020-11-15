Wales Interactive, Good Gate Media and Little Jade productions have announced that their interactive sci-fi thriller The Complex will be releasing for iOS and Android on December 3rd. The live-action narrative-driven adventure title had previously released on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in March this year.

Following a bio-weapon attack in London, two scientists find themselves locked in a laboratory with both time and air running out. Throughout the game, you will make various choices that will affect your relationships with different characters you'll meet, which will ultimately lead to one of eight different endings. You can check out the embedded trailer below for an idea of what to expect.

These relationships can be strengthened or weakened through your interactions with these folks and there will be a score associated with this that is calculated from the start of the game. It is these choices that will have the greatest impact on which ending you see.

Similarly, The Complex will also have personality tracking where the decisions you make will provide you with a breakdown at the end of each playthrough to show you how you opted to approach everything. This will be divided into five categories which include openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness and neuroticism.

The story for The Complex has been written by Lynn Renee Maxcy who was part of the team for the award-winning The Handmaid's Tale. The game stars Michelle Mylett (Letterkenny, Bad Blood), Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones, The Witch), Al Weaver (Grantchester) and Leahviathan, a Twitch streamer and former Xbox UK presenter.

The Complex will be available on the App Store and Google Play on December 3rd. There is currently no word on pricing though we'll be sure to keep you updated as and when we learn more.