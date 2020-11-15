Atomnius’ CornPOP has just been released on Android devices, with iOS versions coming later.

It’s a game that the developer describes as “a simple game that is not too easy to master”. In it, you tap kernels that pops into a popcorn as they appear on the screen. You’re rewarded for popping each one as it appears in quick succession, earning more points the faster you go and heading up the leaderboards.

Then there are special items that fly up on screen that you’ll need to deal with. The golden bomb is a helpful piece that pops all the kernels on the screen at the same time, but you’ll also need to be aware of bomb pieces that seek to ruin your high score. Tapping the wrong bomb could end your game prematurely and send you back to the beginning. If you blow up the black bomb, you’ll only lose one life, but the red bomb is the one that can give you an instant game over prompt.

CornPOP will require masterful practice of timing and tap skills in order to master avoiding the wrong bombs and hitting incredible high scores. Thanks to an in-game achievement system, you’ll also be able to track how this practice progresses throughout your time playing the game.

If you feel like you’ve had enough practice and want to take it up a notch, there’s also an online mode where you play against friends to determine who has the highest score and is the ultimate popcorn maker.

CornPOP is available on Google Play for Android later today. There’s also an iOS version coming later, but Atomnius hasn’t yet revealed when that will happen. It’s a free to play game containing adverts.