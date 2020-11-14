Phew, it's done, it's over. After six hours of amazing streams and 27 hours of non-stop news, we've finally shoved the stake straight through the heart of Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #2.

The third day was an absolute belter, we had puzzle-exploration games, an Android reveal for deck-building roguelite The Legend of Bum-Bo, another peek of Romans: Age of Caesar, and much, much more. We had details of updates, reveals for new characters, as well as some hands-on time with upcoming games, gosh. The stream was phenomenal too.

And, with that final stream, we were done - with almost 60 stories and just under 50 games covered. Between the three days, we saw updates from such titles as Kingdom of Heroes: Tactics War, OCO, Moonlighter, Pascal's Wager and much more.

If you didn't manage to catch everything then head over to our LaunchPad hub, pocketgamer.ccom/launchpad

Finally, we'd like to give a big shout out to our sponsors, Shadow Fight Arena, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, Lords Mobile and Book of Beasts - as well as all of the developers who have taken part - who have helped to bring this all together... and I'd like to give a massive shout-out to everybody who has been involved, every publisher, PR, developer who has helped us with the line-up, all of the people at Steel Media towers who put their minds into bringing this together, the team at EG and EGLX who played big roles in it too. As well as this, I'd like to thank my fellow stream 'personalities' Danielle Partis of Pocket Gamer Biz as well as Dave Aubrey and James Gilmour from Pocket Gamer Dot Com, and the backbones of the event - the news team Stephen Gregson and Olly Smith, who helped write and arrange a lot of the written content, and much more.

This isn't the last you've heard of LaunchPad though, it'll definitely return in 2021, and we'll see you then, if not before.