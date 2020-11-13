Two day down and one more left to go, and it's going to be absolutely fantastic. We've had over 30 games featured during our event, and alongside the almost forty articles so far we've also had our two, two-hour streams. Blimey.

Well, we've got another massive batch of exclusives to reveal today and, yep, you guessed it, we've got another two-hour stream starting at 17:00 UK Time.

That's right, we might be two days down, but Pocket Gamer LaunchPad 2 still has plenty more to give.

Day 2 included everything from vertical shooters, auto-chess battlers, to classy board game adaptations, and we stopped off at a mass of other destinations on the way. There have been details of updates, outlines of future seasons of content, release announcements and much, much more. Also, the stream was absolutely brilliant, and we saw some amazing titles on show, and being played. I really enjoyed seeing more of The Captain is Dead in action, but there was definitely something for everyone.

As I said, we're definitely not winding down for the last day, we've got details and first looks at new content coming to massive games, we'll also be showing off gameplay from plenty of games that you've never seen before AND we'll be announcing an Android port for a very popular PC title. That and much, much more.

So, keep your eyes peeled on our LaunchPad homepage to find out more

Finally, we'd like to give a big shout out to our sponsors, Shadow Fight Arena, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, Lords Mobile and Book of Beasts - as well as all of the developers who have taken part - who have helped to bring this all together.