Oculux is a brand new puzzle game from developer Logisk Studio that's available now for iOS and Android. It sports a minimalistic aesthetic that's coupled with a meditative soundtrack that's intended to help you relax as you make your way through the game.

It has very straightforward controls too where you'll move the on-screen orb by swiping with your finger in the direction you want to move. Each level will have a variety of traps you'll need to avoid as you collect the little diamonds that are scattered throughout each stage.

You can check out some gameplay from Oculux in the embedded video below. To me, it's very reminiscent of the sliding ice puzzles in the older Pokemon games. You have to manoeuvre yourself to the goal knowing that once you've committed to a direction you have to travel that way until you come to a stop. I have no idea if this puzzle idea existed before Pokemon, it's just always been my reference point for this particular type of them.

There are 200 hand-crafted puzzles to complete in Oculux that will get progressively more difficult as you get deeper into the game. Additional mechanics such as moveable objects and portals will get introduced to add more complexity to each of the puzzles.

You will be able to undo moves if you make a mistake and there are also hints available if you get particularly stuck. Oculux also supports cloud saving and device synchronisation so you could move your progress across multiple iOS devices should you wish to.

Oculux is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.