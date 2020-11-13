Balance Stuff initially launched for iOS around a month ago. The game is set to receive an update that will introduce a host of festive items to give players an array of new items to stack on top of one another. According to developer Rakshak Kalwani it will arrive on November 23rd.

This update isn't one for particular seasonal event either but several. Players will find Christmas, Halloween and Chinese New Year objects to pile up amongst others across 50 new levels. You can check some of these out to get an idea of what to expect in the embedded trailer below.

If you're unfamiliar with Balance Stuff, the name explains it quite well honestly. Each level will task you with making a pile from a random set of objects. There aren't many rules to follow, you just have to stack the items on top of one another without the tower toppling over.Prior to the arrival of this update, there are 250 different levels to complete with each having a different set of objects to pile up. It's intended to be a more laid back experience then with no time-limit or strenuous set of rules. You can just sit back and build towers from random objects, which will soon include pumpkins, presents and paper lanterns.

Balance Stuff is available now over on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with a single in-app purchase that will remove adverts for $1.99.